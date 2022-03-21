Fanhua (FANH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FANH opened at $7.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.53. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.81.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fanhua by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fanhua by 382.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 98,454 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fanhua (Get Rating)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.