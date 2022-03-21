Fanhua (FANH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of FANH opened at $7.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.53. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
About Fanhua (Get Rating)
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.
