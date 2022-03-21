Fanhua (FANH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANHGet Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FANH opened at $7.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.53. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fanhua by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fanhua by 382.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 98,454 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fanhua (Get Rating)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.