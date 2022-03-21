FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Purchases £32,050.62 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) insider Andrew (Andy) Brown purchased 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 973 ($12.65) per share, for a total transaction of £32,050.62 ($41,678.31).

LON:FDM opened at GBX 984 ($12.80) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 991.44. FDM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 800 ($10.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,380 ($17.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 35.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 18 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDM. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($15.47) price target on shares of FDM Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FDM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

