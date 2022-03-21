FedEx’s (FDX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $218.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.47. FedEx has a 52-week low of $199.03 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

