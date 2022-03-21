Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,103 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.60% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FCOR opened at $50.99 on Monday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.95 and a 52-week high of $56.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.