Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stake Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 22,232 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $647,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

FTEC opened at $119.89 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $101.72 and a 1-year high of $138.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.89.

