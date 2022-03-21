Financial Analysis: Evolve Transition Infrastructure (SNMP) versus The Competition

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) is one of 277 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Evolve Transition Infrastructure to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolve Transition Infrastructure Competitors 2199 10826 15560 583 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 8.78%. Given Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evolve Transition Infrastructure has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s rivals have a beta of 0.62, indicating that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolve Transition Infrastructure -243.57% N/A -36.43% Evolve Transition Infrastructure Competitors -15.26% 4.05% 6.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolve Transition Infrastructure $56.99 million -$118.76 million -0.21 Evolve Transition Infrastructure Competitors $8.39 billion $499.05 million 4.01

Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure. Evolve Transition Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Evolve Transition Infrastructure rivals beat Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The Production segment consists of oil and natural gas properties in Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on February 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

