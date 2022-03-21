FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Up to $4.21

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.21, but opened at $4.35. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 21,955 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FinVolution Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.82.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 4.5%. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,989,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,535,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 71,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 3,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,445,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,276,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 382,238 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.