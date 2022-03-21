First Pacific Financial Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Pacific Financial lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.6% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.97. 2,801,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,413,935. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.49 and its 200 day moving average is $230.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

