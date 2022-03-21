First Pacific Financial Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 0.7% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resource Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 55,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,255. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90.

