First Pacific Financial Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

First Pacific Financial boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Pacific Financial owned 1.47% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 181,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPSE stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $44.06. 16,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,088. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $48.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38.

