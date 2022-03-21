First Pacific Financial Has $3.09 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

BATS:EFG traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.05. The stock had a trading volume of 852,895 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

