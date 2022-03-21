First Pacific Financial Has $3.10 Million Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 128,355 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.