First Pacific Financial Has $48.26 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

First Pacific Financial lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 23.3% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. First Pacific Financial owned about 0.50% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $48,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 146.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,000.

OEF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.11. The company had a trading volume of 338,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,071. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.18. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $174.89 and a 12-month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

