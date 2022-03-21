First Pacific Financial Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Pacific Financial lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 7.4% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $280.03. The company had a trading volume of 938,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,545. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $247.82 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

