First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,796 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000.
Shares of FV stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.17. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $51.64.
