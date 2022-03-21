First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Shares Gap Up to $60.55

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.55, but opened at $63.00. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average is $65.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 62.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 18.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,055,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

