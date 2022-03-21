First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Down 6.9%

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) shares fell 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.53. 1,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 201,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FWRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.