FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $22.18

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.18, but opened at $22.88. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.18.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in FLEX LNG by 8.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FLEX LNG by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

