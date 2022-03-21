Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $103.64 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.39.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

