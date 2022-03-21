Flux (FLUX) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Flux (FLUX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Flux coin can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00003545 BTC on popular exchanges. Flux has a total market cap of $335.00 million and approximately $17.15 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flux has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.93 or 0.00436749 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00091108 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00103773 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004068 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006476 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 229,373,030 coins. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

