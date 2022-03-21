Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.80

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.80 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 112.23 ($1.46), with a volume of 94596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.80 ($1.47).

The company has a market capitalization of £684.56 million and a P/E ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.61. The company has a quick ratio of 160.62, a current ratio of 160.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36%.

In other Foresight Solar Fund news, insider Peter Dicks purchased 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £1,337.70 ($1,739.53).

Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

