Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 681 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.98 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.