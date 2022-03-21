Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.82.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $174.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $154.60 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.89 and a 200-day moving average of $139.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,287,304,000 after buying an additional 109,294 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after purchasing an additional 566,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,011,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,095,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,740,000 after purchasing an additional 64,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

