Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 67,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 750,904 shares.The stock last traded at $159.13 and had previously closed at $154.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $174.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.83.

The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.58.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 679,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 8.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

