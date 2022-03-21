Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after buying an additional 793,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,706,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after buying an additional 128,250 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,439,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,708,000 after buying an additional 364,308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

FLQL traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.31. 57,824 shares of the stock were exchanged. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.