Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 2.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 123,452 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.32. 16,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,555. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.24. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

