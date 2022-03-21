Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 3,563 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.8% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after acquiring an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,101,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,698,176. The company has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $104.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

