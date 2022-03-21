Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Shares Up 2.7%

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

The company has a market cap of $96.13 million and a P/E ratio of 9.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29.

Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

