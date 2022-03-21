Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

NYSE FCX opened at $48.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.