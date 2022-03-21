Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.71.

FMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($67.03) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($72.53) to €61.00 ($67.03) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,459,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,054,000 after buying an additional 3,051,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 252,768 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 434,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 37,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

FMS opened at $33.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

