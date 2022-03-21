Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $8.68

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $8.34. Frontline shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 19,534 shares traded.

FRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.60 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Frontline by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Frontline by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

