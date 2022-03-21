FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Shares Down 1.7%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 114,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 137,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUGE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FSD Pharma by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,167 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

