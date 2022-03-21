Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 31.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 114.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 37.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 141,875.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

FLGT opened at $64.71 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $114.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

