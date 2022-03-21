Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) SVP Elaine Guidroz Sells 2,250 Shares

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $22,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FLL traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. 144,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,163. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $354.42 million, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,035.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 568,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth $4,494,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 375,791 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 422.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 255,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth $1,425,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Full House Resorts (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.