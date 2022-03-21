Function X Reaches Market Capitalization of $213.54 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. Function X has a total market cap of $213.54 million and $2.43 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001266 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,337.58 or 1.00130769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00068425 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00022485 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002173 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00016025 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.92 or 0.00266255 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

