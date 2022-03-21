Fundamenta (FMTA) Market Cap Tops $117,493.97

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $117,493.97 and approximately $4,204.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.23 or 0.07035787 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,651.82 or 0.99805851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00040941 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,451,476 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,706 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.