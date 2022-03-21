Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO Sells $11,205.00 in Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 1,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $11,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, John Valliant sold 900 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $6,759.00.

On Monday, March 7th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $21,669.00.

On Friday, March 4th, John Valliant sold 8,400 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $61,488.00.

On Monday, February 28th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $22,940.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, John Valliant sold 2,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $18,525.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $32,185.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $13,566.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $104,958.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. 8,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,847. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,070,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 190,944 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 88,719 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FUSN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

