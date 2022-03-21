FutureTech II Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 28th (NASDAQ:FTIIU)

FutureTech II Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FTIIU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 28th. FutureTech II Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During FutureTech II Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:FTIIU opened at $10.01 on Monday. FutureTech II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

