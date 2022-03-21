FY2021 EPS Estimates for Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Boosted by Analyst

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Allego (NYSE:ALLGGet Rating) – Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allego in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Allego’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of Allego stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. Allego has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Allego Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company in Europe. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands.

