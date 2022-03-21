FY2021 EPS Estimates for Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Boosted by Analyst

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allego in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Allego’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of Allego stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. Allego has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company in Europe. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands.

