FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Shares of NYSE LFT opened at $2.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.27. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $4.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

