FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Blackline Safety Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.45). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.35 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.88.

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

In related news, Director Cody Slater bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,695,908. Insiders have sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $25,723 in the last three months.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

