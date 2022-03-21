FY2022 Earnings Forecast for H.I.S. Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HISJF)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJFGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H.I.S. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.16) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.22). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H.I.S.’s FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HISJF opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. H.I.S. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.02.

About H.I.S. (Get Rating)

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF)

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.