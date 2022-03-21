FY2022 Earnings Forecast for H.I.S. Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HISJF)

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H.I.S. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.16) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.22). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H.I.S.’s FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HISJF opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. H.I.S. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.02.

About H.I.S.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

