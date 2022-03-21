FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issued By William Blair

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

SBUX stock opened at $89.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.19. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,652 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

