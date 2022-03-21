FY2022 EPS Estimates for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $31.21 on Monday. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

