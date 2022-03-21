FY2022 EPS Estimates for Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Raised by Analyst

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. Cormark also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Information Services alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$29.00 target price on Information Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their target price on Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ISV stock opened at C$22.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$398.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$33.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.03.

About Information Services (Get Rating)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.