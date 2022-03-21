FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Adobe Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adobe in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software company will post earnings of $12.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $453.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $571.84. Adobe has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $9,865,572. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

