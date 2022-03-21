FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $10.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.50.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

EMN opened at $107.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

