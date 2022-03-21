FY2023 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Lifted by Analyst

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will earn ($3.87) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.93). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

Shares of APLS opened at $52.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.59. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 565.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 150,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 128,065 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $49,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,545 shares of company stock worth $1,343,037 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

