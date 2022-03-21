FY2023 EPS Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Shoe Carnival in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.91. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.28. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $939.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 111.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 113.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 79.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 5.18%.

About Shoe Carnival (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.