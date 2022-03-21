FY2024 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Decreased by Analyst

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

AVDL stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $103,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

